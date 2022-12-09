Denver could see near-seasonal temperatures and less windy conditions to finish the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Friday is expected to bring sunny skies and a high near 47, with a light breeze reaching up to 7 mph. According to NWS climate data from 1990-2020, the normal maximum high for Dec. 9 is 44.
Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day Friday, and winds with light snow could pick up again in the northern mountains and foothills overnight, reaching up to 35 mph.
A "potent" storm is expected to sweep into the area early next week, bringing cold temperatures and possible snow late Monday into early Tuesday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming north 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. South southwest wind around 8 mph.