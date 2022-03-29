A return of winter-like is expected Tuesday in the Denver area, with possible rain and snow, forecasters say.
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, most of the snowfall is likely to stay in the mountains until midnight Wednesday. "Those traveling to the mountains, valleys and Palmer Divide should prepare for winter conditions on the roads,' the weather service said in a tweet.
Rain showers and thunderstorms could roll into Denver starting Tuesday afternoon as the highs are expected to be in the mid-50s, the weather service predicts. Wind gusting could be up to 25 mph as the chance of precipitation is at 100%.
Sunshine and temps in the 50s and 60s are expected Wednesday and Thursday before another chance of rain Thursday evening, the weather service says.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. High near 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6-16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9-15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 7-9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Friday: A chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.