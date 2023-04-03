Another round of warm temperatures and blustery conditions is in store for Denver residents Monday ahead of incoming snow, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A high near 69 is expected in the metro area, and a red flag warning will go into effect from 12-8 p.m. due to winds reaching 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach up to 35 mph, the service said.

Today, critical and elevated fire weather conditions are expected across much of the plains. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the southern Front Range foothills, South Park, the Palmer Divide and adjacent plains, also from 12-8 p.m.

Snow showers are developing in the high terrain and are expected to move east across the Denver area by Tuesday morning. Tuesday's high could plummet to around 31 and wind could still gust to around 18 mph and up to 30 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 31 degrees by 8 a.m. Breezy, with a north wind 16-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.