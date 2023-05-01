Monday's weather around Denver will be mild and warm as spring really begins to kick in.

Denver residents can expect mostly sunny, with a high near 73, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A west northwest wind will blow between 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon, with winds gusting as high as 16 mph.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop over the mountains this afternoon. Most of these will occur in the vicinity of Park County. There is no threat of flooding for any of the recent burn areas, as any precipitation in those locations will be light.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.