One more day of warming temperatures on Monday before a large storm heads over Colorado for a couple of days, bringing rain and snow.

Denver residents can expect a 20% chance of showers after noon and partly sunny skies with a high near 64, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A south southwest wind will blow between 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Rain and snow showers will develop across the high country this afternoon, with light snow accumulations above 8500 feet. A few showers may reach the foothills and urban corridor this evening and overnight tonight.

A significant weather system is expected for Tuesday into Wednesday, with widespread and locally heavy precipitation anticipated. Heavy snowfall is expected for the mountains and foothills, and Palmer Divide with amounts that could be measured in feet for areas along and east of the Continental Divide.

For the lower elevations, a mix of rain and snow is likely, with details on amounts and impacts more uncertain at this time. Another system may bring additional precipitation later on Friday. For now, the weekend is looking warmer and drier.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A chance of rain, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday: Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. North wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy.