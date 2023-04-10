Denver residents can expect increasingly warm, even hot, temperatures throughout the week until rain and cooler conditions possibly return ahead of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Monday's high could reach near 78 with sunny skies and light east winds around 5-7 mph. According to NWS data, the maximum temperature normal for April 10 is roughly 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday could see temps jump to a high near 85 and 84, respectively, with more sunshine. Wind is expected to stay relatively light Tuesday, with speeds around 5-9 mph. Wednesday could be more breezy, with possible southwest winds reaching 8-18 mph and up to 28 mph.

Temps are expected to fall by the end of the work week and rain could blow in Friday, the weather service said.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.