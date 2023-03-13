Spring-like conditions are in store for the Denver metro area ahead of a round of snow and plummeting temperatures near the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A high near 56 with mostly sunny skies is expected Monday. Some light snow showers are possible along the higher terrain, but the plains are expected to be dry and slightly breezy.

Temps continue a steep rise to a possible high near 67 Tuesday and 70 Wednesday with winds around 10 mph both days. But rain and snow could move into the area by early Thursday morning, bringing a 70% chance of snow to the metro area and a high near 39 for the day.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South southwest wind 6-8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 8-10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.