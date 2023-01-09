Denver residents are in for another mild, warm day, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A high near 54 and mostly sunny skies are expected in the metro area, warmer than the maximum normal of just under 45 degrees for Jan. 9. Tuesday could also see similar conditions with a balmy high near 56.
But starting Wednesday snow over the Continental Divide is expected to move east and could bring snow to the Front Range by mid-week. Wednesday could see temps drop again to a high near 41 and a 50% chance of snow.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 7-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind 5-9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.