More "pleasant fall-like temperatures" and mostly sunny conditions are forecast for Denver Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Tuesday could see a high near 69 and a small chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon, around 2 p.m. Rain chances are expected to fall away as the rest of the week could see sunny skies and temperature highs in the high 60s and low 70s.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West northwest wind 5-8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming east 5-8 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73.