Chances of afternoon thunderstorms could dampen a smoky, hot day in Denver on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 94 degrees with mostly sunny skies and moderate winds gusting up to 16 mph, the agency said.
A 40% chance of showers is possible after noon and patchy smoke is expected in the area before 3 p.m., the weather service said.
A 30% chance of storms returns before midnight, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures could drop to a low of 66 degrees with mostly cloudy and moderate breezes gusting up to 17 mph, the weather service said.
Thursday is likely to bring slight chances of afternoon rain and thunderstorms. The rest of the week will bring much of the same weather with temperatures in the 80s and 90s, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and winds between 5 to 11 mph with gust as high as 18 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.