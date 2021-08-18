Slight chances of thunderstorms and temperatures in the 90s are expected in in Denver on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to hit 96 degrees with mild to moderate winds and gusts up to 21 mph, the agency said.
A 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms is possible after 5 p.m. with storms expected to return before 1 a.m. at a 30% chance, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 62 degrees with wind gusts up to 20 mph, the weather service said.
A front moves in, bringing intermittent rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with a sunny weekend forecast, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 6 to 11 mph with gusts up to 22 mph. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees and winds between 5 to 11 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.