The unofficial end to summer will be hot.

On Friday, Denver saw a record daily high of 99 degrees, and students at 15 Denver Public Schools started their holiday weekend early after classes were released due to excessive heat.

Temperatures aren't expected to break any records on Saturday, but it'll still be a hot one: a high near 95 degrees is in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Here's a look at the rest of weekend's forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder:

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

For Sunday night, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and and a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

For Monday night, breezy, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 9 p.m. and midnight.