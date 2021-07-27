Poor air quality is expected in the Denver metro area on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Air quality is likely to be unhealthy for sensitive groups until 4 p.m. and those with respiratory issue should avoid heavy outdoor activity, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 95 degrees with moderate breezes up to 15 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to reach a low of 65 degrees, the weather service said.
Chances of afternoon thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and overnight the rest of the week, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s all week, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 17 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees and winds between 7 to 10 mph with gusts up to 18 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96 degrees. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.