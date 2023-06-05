More rain is expected to persist into a new week around metro Denver and the Colorado high country, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Denver residents can expect a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 12 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m., with a bit of a warmup from the weekend to a high near 72. South southeast winds could blow between 6-11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

The weather service also warned morning drivers of areas of fog and low visibility in the northeast plains, particularly from Fort Morgan to the Sterling area Monday morning. Drivers are asked to use low-beam lights and drive slowly. Fog is expected to dissipate around 8 a.m.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are again expected Monday, especially in the high terrain and urban corridor, the weather service said. Some "embedded" thunder could bring small hail and a primary hazard of locally heavy rainfall.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1-4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.