Metro Denver is forecast to have precipitation and a high of 64, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There's an 80% chance of showers throughout the day. Thunderstorms are most likely to hit after 11 a.m. and then before 2 a.m.

The evening will likely be cloudy with a low of 53. Wind throughout the day will range from 5-10 mph with some gusts as high as 16 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 72. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.