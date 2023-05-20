Much of Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 69, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There will be areas of smoke mostly before noon and higher chances of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Winds will range from 5-10 mph throughout the day. There is a 40% chance of rain in the evening, mainly before 9 p.m.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5-10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.