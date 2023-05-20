Denver Art Musuem Martin Building

People enjoy a sunny fall day outside the renovated Martin Building at the Denver Art Museum Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pictured is the new Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center. The Martin Building reopens Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, after being closed for four years for the renovation.

 Christian Murdock/The Denver Gazette

Much of Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 69, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There will be areas of smoke mostly before noon and higher chances of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Winds will range from 5-10 mph throughout the day. There is a 40% chance of rain in the evening, mainly before 9 p.m.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5-10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.