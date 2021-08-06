A sunny Friday is forecast in Denver, but skies could be plagued with smoke from out-of-state wildfires, the National Weather Service in Denver said.
An air quality advisory alerting sensitive groups of worsened air will be in effect until 4 p.m., the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach 96 degrees with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with a low of 61 degrees, the agency said.
More area smoke is forecast Saturday. Sunday and Monday are expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 90s, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 6 to 13 mph with gusts up to 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees and winds between 6 to 10 mph with gusts up to 18 mph.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.