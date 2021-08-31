Skies will expected to continue to be smoky Tuesday with an air quality alert issued in the Denver metro area, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
The air quality warning lasts until 4 p.m. as haze will linger throughout the day, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high 95 degrees, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 61 degrees, the agency said.
Intermittent showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday with chances of flooding and heavy rain, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 6 to 11 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Areas of smoke.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 5 to 11 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.