Thursday will remain sunny in Denver with temperatures in the 70s before a weekend cool-down, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 78 degrees Thursday with an overnight low of 49 degrees.
The weather takes a turn Saturday night with chances of showers and cooler temperatures in the 60s Sunday, the agency said.
Early next week, skies are expected to clear up with temperatures in the 70s, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 16 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 11 mph with gusts up to 18 mph. A 20% chance of showers.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.