Denver area residents will be treated to another nice day Tuesday.
Expect sunny skies, with a high near 54 and a south wind around 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Wednesday will be mild and breezy with gusts up to 40 mph across the plains. Elevated fire weather conditions may exist in and near Elbert and Lincoln Counties.
A weak system will bring snow to our forecast area on Wednesday night and Thanksgiving. Light snow accumulation could occur in the mountains, southern foothills, Palmer Divide, and southern Denver metro. There may be some impacts to travel conditions especially Thursday morning.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming north 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 p.m.
Thanksgiving 🍗: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.