Enjoy it while you can, Denver.
The forecast over the next few days calls for warm temps, sunshine and light wind, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. But the weather service also says that rain and snow could arrive by Friday night.
Temps could reach into the low to mid-70s on Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies, the weather service predicts, followed by a high near 71 degrees on Friday with partly sunny skies.
Wednesday could see a high near 72 degrees, the weather service says. The record high for March 2 is 74 degrees, set in 2009.
"Warmer weather will continue until the weekend," the weather service said in a tweet.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 6-10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Friday night: Rain likely before 5 a.m., then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday night: Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 7 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 25.