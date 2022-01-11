Meteorologists summed up Denver's weather over the next few days in just four words.
"Mainly dry and mild," the National Weather Service in Boulder said in a tweet.
Expect conditions to be uneventful in the city, with highs near 55 degrees on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the mid- to low-50s on those days as well.
However, there's a 20% chance of snow on Friday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.