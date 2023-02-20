After a windy Sunday around the Denver metro area, Monday's forecast calls for similar conditions. A high wind warning remains in effect until 12 p.m., Tuesday along the Front Range foothills and entire Interstate 25 corridor.

Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies Monday, with a high near 58 and breezy conditions with south winds between 7 to 12 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Periods of strong winds can be expected across the Front Range Mountains and Foothills through tonight. Peak gusts around 75 mph can be expected this morning in wind prone areas, and then again late tonight through early Tuesday morning. A slight lull can be expected in the high country late this afternoon and evening.

Broken tree limbs and isolated power outages are possible. Avoid travel in high profile or lightweight vehicles on the Peak to Peak Highway, Highway 93 between Boulder and Golden, and US 36 from Broomfield to Estes Park. Gusty winds and areas of blowing snow may also impact Highway 285 in South Park between Jefferson and Fairplay. On the plains, gusty winds will spread across the I-25 Corridor and northern border area through this afternoon, but peak gusts in those locations should mostly range between 30 and 50 mph with the strongest winds favoring areas west of I-25.

A winter storm watch is in effect from 12 a.m., Tuesday to 12 p.m., Wednesday for northern Colorado mountain areas including Front Range cities such as Fort Collins and Loveland.

A system will bring potentially heavy snowfall across the Front Range starting in the higher elevations Tuesday. Snow begins in the foothills and northern I-25 corridor starting late Tuesday night.

The heaviest snowfall will occur in the Park Range and the Larimer County foothills, with between 5 to 12 inches accumulating. This will likely lead to periods of poor visibility and difficult travel conditions especially in the Colorado high country.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: Snow. High near 31. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.