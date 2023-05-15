A cloudy Monday morning in Denver could give way to some warmer temperatures with more rain in store, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Monday could see a high near 66 and some areas of fog that could clear by around 9 a.m. Incoming rain showers and possible thunderstorms with light wind up to 6 mph could reach the metro area by mid-afternoon, around 3 p.m., but most precipitation is expected west of Interstate 25.

In the last 24 hours west of the metro area, especially around Boulder, residents have received the most rain, with half an inch to 1.4 inches falling. Most of Denver received between a trace to less than half an inch.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the week. Rivers and streams are expected to be running high due to the recent rainfall.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.