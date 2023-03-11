Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 55, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There is a 30% chance of rain, mostly after 1 p.m. Winds will likely range from 10-15 mph. In the evening, there is also a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Chances of precipitation increase on Sunday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers after 9am, mixing with rain after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.