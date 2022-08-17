Denver residents can expect a cloudy start to their Wednesday morning. Clouds will gradually clear, becoming mostly sunny and bringing the high near 83, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Fog was reported on some roadways, prompting the NWS to call on drivers to take it slow. The National Weather Service says it expects foggy conditions to persist through 9 a.m.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 58. Winds today will be calm and variable at 5-8 mph from the east northeast.
Despite lower temperatures, the Denver metro area remains under an air quality alert issued Tuesday. The most impacted areas will likely be Highlands Ranch and Golden.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5-8 mph in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5-8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.