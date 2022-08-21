Denver residents can expect showers and thunderstorms today, mainly after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains by early afternoon. Some of these storms will move east of the mountains by late afternoon, with the activity continuing in the early evening then diminishing. Only isolated storms are expected north of a line from Fort Collins to Limon.
Some of today`s thunderstorms will produce one to two inches of rain in one to two hours. Even heavier rain is possible from a few storms that move over the same area. Heavy rain is most likely in areas west and south of Denver, but there is still an elevated threat of flooding over all of the recent burn areas.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.