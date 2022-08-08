Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 85. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. East southeast wind 7-14 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 62. It will be breezy with a southeast wind 8-16 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts could reach as high as 25 mph.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. West southwest wind 6-14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6-15 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.