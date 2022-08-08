Sunny skies

Denver can expect sunny skies and a high near 85 today.

 Katie Klann The Gazette

Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 85. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. East southeast wind 7-14 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 62. It will be breezy with a southeast wind 8-16 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts could reach as high as 25 mph.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 7-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. West southwest wind 6-14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6-15 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.