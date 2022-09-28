Denver residents can expect mostly dry and sunny conditions Wednesday with a temperature high near 85, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The NWS forecast a slight chance of rain over the higher terrain, but the Denver area is likely to stay dry. Thursday could see a high near 85 with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, and temps could decrease Friday and Saturday as chances of showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase into the weekend.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5-8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.