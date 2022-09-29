Denver can expect another sunny day and a high near 85 with possible rain Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The best chance of rain could be over the mountains and higher terrain, the service said, but showers and thunderstorms could "drift" east over the Interstate 25 corridor Thursday.
Temperature highs are expected to decrease into the weekend as chances of rain get stronger. Friday could see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high near 78, while Saturday could see a 50% chance of rain with a cooler high near 72.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming north 6-11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.