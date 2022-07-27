The Denver area could see a slight chance of thunderstorms through 3 p.m. Wednesday with a better chance for storms in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Today is still expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 90.
Continued chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon could bring a welcome cooldown Thursday with a high near 79. Rain is expected to persist Friday and through the end of the weekend as highs rise back into the upper 80s and low 90s.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 79. North wind 5-9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5-9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.