Denver will see mostly sunny skies today, with a high near 79 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., according the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Forecasters say severe thunderstorms will potentially bring large hail and damaging winds to the northeast plains.

Here's this week's forecast from the Weather Service:

Memorial Day: A 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73