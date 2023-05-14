Rain, rain and more rain, is how the weather on Mother's Day Sunday is going to be around metro Denver.

Denver residents can expect showers and patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Steady temperature around 51 with a north northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Rain showers will prevail across the Front Range and eastern plains through this evening. The heaviest rainfall is expected west of Interstate 25 and into the foothills. Areas of fog will reduce visibility at times today, mainly in the foothills.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the week. Rivers and streams are expected to be running high due to the recent rainfall.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.