Weather around metro Denver is shaping up to be very nice and pleasant Wednesday.

Denver residents can expect a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur this afternoon, with one or two severe storms possible on the eastern plains. Most storms today will produce brief heavy rain, gusty outflow winds to around 40 mph, lightning, and small hail. However, a couple of those stronger storms on the plains may become severe with wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail to 1 inch in diameter.

There is a limited threat of flooding in burn scars, as stronger storms will be capable of produce a third of an inch of rain in 15 minutes.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 64. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.