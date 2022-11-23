Denver can expect one more day of mild conditions Wednesday before temperatures drop for a chilly Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday could see a high near 52 with gusts up to around 30 mph across the plains. Elevated fire weather conditions may exist in and near Elbert and Lincoln Counties.
A weak system could bring snow to our forecast area on Wednesday night, mainly after 11 p.m., and Thanksgiving. Thursday could see a 40% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Light snow accumulation could occur in the mountains, southern foothills, Palmer Divide, and southern Denver metro. There may be some impacts to travel conditions especially Thursday morning.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 7-15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 7-9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thanksgiving 🍗: A 40% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a north wind 11-17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 5-7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.