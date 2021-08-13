A slight chance of rainstorms make up the bulk of Friday's forecast in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Skies are likely to be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms expected to set in after 3 p.m., the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 88 degrees with mild winds. The overnight low is expected to be 61 degrees..
A 40% chance of storms return before midnight with gusts of wind up to 16 mph, the weather service said.
More spotty storms are forecast throughout the next several days. Temperatures hover in the 80s during the weekend and jump into the 90s next week, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 16 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 13 mph with gusts up to 21 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.