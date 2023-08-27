Weather in the Denver area is expected to be partially cloudy with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect highs in the mid-80s with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Strong north winds from 10-15 mph are expected to pick up this afternoon with gusts of up to 20 mph. Chances of precipitation will be around 40 percent.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday, Aug. 27 and Monday, Aug. 28:

Scattered to likely showers and thunderstorms are expected over much of the forecast area this afternoon and tonight. Brief heavy rainfall is possible with a limited threat of, mainly, alpine burn area flash flooding.

An air quality alert has also been issued for the Denver Metro Area until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Wednesday: Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90.