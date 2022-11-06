A cool and mild awaits Mile High City folks Sunday.
Denver residents can expect a partly sunny sky today, with a high near 52 and east southeast winds between 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m., Sunday for the Front Range mountains. Snow will continue in the mountain this morning and slowly decrease this afternoon. Additional snowfall amounts up to 4 inches will be possible. Elsewhere, mostly cloudy skies and cooler conditions are expected.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.