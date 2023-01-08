Mile High City residents, Sunday looks to be a mild and seasonal day around the metro area and at Empower Field at Mile High for the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers football game at 2:25 p.m.
Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies Sunday with a high near 49 and south southwest winds between 5 to 7 mph becoming calm, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
There will be local fog across central Weld and central Morgan counties through mid morning. Visibilities could get down under one mile. There may be a few snow showers after midnight tonight in the high mountains with little to no accumulation expected.
Snow showers are possible on Wednesday with a 50% chance of precipitation around metro Denver.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47.