Friday in Denver will be partly sunny with a high near 75 and a 60% chance of afternoon rain, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Storms are expected to develop over the high country in the morning, moving into the plains in the afternoon and evening, the agency tweeted. Stronger storms could bring light to moderate rainfall, hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph.
There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then showers are likely. Thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. Light and variable wind becoming west 5-9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Rain and possible thunderstorms are likely. Southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5-8 mph in the morning.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south 5-8 mph in the morning.
Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.