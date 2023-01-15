Cooler with a high 10 degrees below yesterday around metro Denver Sunday.
Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies Sunday with a chance of rain showers after 1 p.m., mixing with snow after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Cloudy, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Light snow will develop in the mountains by early afternoon and diminish overnight tonight. Accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected, with 3 to 6 inches in the mountains around Rabbit Ears Pass.
Scattered snow showers will move across the plains this afternoon and evening. Some of the showers will be mixed with rain. Most places will have little or no accumulation, though up to 2 inches of wet snow are possible, mainly over the northeast plains.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.