Sunny today and tomorrow, but snow is coming for the middle of the week.

Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies Sunday with a high near 50, and calm winds becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A weak system may bring a chance of light snow to the north central mountains late Monday and Monday night. Behind this system, gusty westerly winds will develop over the higher mountains and exposed east slopes late Monday night and Tuesday morning with gusts up to 60 mph.

A stronger weather system bringing snow to the forecast area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. We expect moderate snow amounts for much of the area although locations to the south of I-70 could see the heaviest amounts. The most significant travel impacts will be along and south of I-70 with lower impacts towards the Wyoming/Colorado border.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Snow. High near 24. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.