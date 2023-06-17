Metro Denver can expect partly sunny skies and a nice spring high of 70 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

However, they can also expect a 50% chance of showers after noon as well as a chance of thunderstorms.

There's a slight chance of severe storms south of Denver, with hail around 2 inches in diameter and strong winds. Elbert and Lincoln counties have a higher risk of flash flooding.

Skies will likely clear in the evening with temperature dropping to around 50.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 8-14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.