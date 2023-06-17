Metro Denver can expect partly sunny skies and a nice spring high of 70 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
However, they can also expect a 50% chance of showers after noon as well as a chance of thunderstorms.
There's a slight chance of severe storms south of Denver, with hail around 2 inches in diameter and strong winds. Elbert and Lincoln counties have a higher risk of flash flooding.
Skies will likely clear in the evening with temperature dropping to around 50.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 8-14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.