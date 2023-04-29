Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 73, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will likely carry throughout the day ranging from 6-9 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. In the evening, temperatures will drop to around 41 and skies will become partly cloudy.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.