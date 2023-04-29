Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 73, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds will likely carry throughout the day ranging from 6-9 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. In the evening, temperatures will drop to around 41 and skies will become partly cloudy.
😎🌷Hard to argue with this weekend's weather forecast. Enjoy, Colorado. #COwx pic.twitter.com/HwuZ6zisUt— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 29, 2023
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Monday: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.