There should be a lot of sunshine over the next few days
Though Thursday's forecast in Denver comes with breezy conditions, expect a high near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Wind gusts could be as high as 24 mph.
The warming trend is expected to continue through the weekend, with temps in the 60s and 70s, highlighted by a high near 78 degrees Sunday, the weather service says.
No rain or snow is in the forecast.
"Dry and warmer today with less wind," the weather service said in a tweet Thursday. "Still, breezy conditions on the plains with gusty winds up to 35 mph."
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7-15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 7-13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.