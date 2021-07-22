The National Weather Service in Boulder warned Denver residents the air quality could be poor in the region again Thursday.
Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups and those susceptible to breathing difficulties should avoid outdoor exertion, the agency said.
Chances of thunderstorms are expected to decrease over the Interstate 25 corridor, but flash flooding is possible near the mountain burn scars, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 95 degrees with mostly sunny skies and moderate winds, the agency said.
After noon, a 20% chance of thunderstorms is possible, the weather service said.
Chances of rain and thunderstorms return before 10 p.m., the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to a low of 68 degrees with partly cloudy skies and moderate breezes, the weather service said.
During Friday and the weekend, rain and thunderstorms could bring more chances of flooding, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and winds between 6 to 11 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Gusts could reach 16 mph. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.