Air quality is expected to be poor in Denver on Monday as elevated levels of pollutants are likely, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Smoke from wildfires and other pollutants could impact sensitive groups such as those with respiratory diseases and asthma. Sensitive groups are encouraged to reduce outdoor exertion, the agency said.
Temperatures in the area are expected to reach 86 degrees with mostly sunny skies and mild winds, the agency said.
A 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms are possible between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and again before midnight, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 64 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Tuesday is expected to see higher chances of rain throughout the day with some lingering storms Wednesday, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 17 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.