Denver weather: Pop up storms possible, highs in the 90s

Is Monday going to be Denver's first day with a high temperature above 90 for the month of July?

Denver residents can expect a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Otherwise, it'll be mostly sunny with a high near 92 and a south southwest wind will blow between 5 to 11 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

A couple strong to severe storms will be possible over the northeast corner of the state this afternoon. Most of the stronger storms will be along and east of a line from near Sidney Nebraska to Akron and Limon. Large hail up to golf ball sized and damaging winds around 60 mph will be the primary threats.

Farther west including the mountains, Interstate 25 corridor, and adjacent plains, look for isolated high based showers and storms. Those will be capable of producing gusty outflow winds from 40-50 mph, but only a brief period of lighter rain.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.