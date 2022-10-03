Fall colors

Autumn pastels reflected in Lakewood. 

 Tom Raguso (via 9News)

Denver could see another round of afternoon showers and highs in the lower 70s Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A high near 72 is forecast for Monday, as well as a 50% of showers and thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms could be "most numerous" in the late afternoon and evening. Drier conditions with "pleasant autumn-like temps" are expected through most of the week, from Tuesday to at least Thursday, according to the NWS.

Last month was Denver's third-warmest September on record, with rainfall amounts just below normal for the area. Five days set record high temps for the date last month, with the highest temperature reaching 99 on Sept. 7-8.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable winds becoming north 8-13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest winds 5-8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming east, northeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

 

