Denver residents can expect a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m., Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains and valleys. These storms will become more isolated entering the urban corridor and plains. Additionally, impacts include brief rainfall and wind gusts up to 35 mph. Expect afternoon temperatures slightly above normal this afternoon similar to yesterday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88.